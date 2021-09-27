How birth of Princess Beatrice's daughter impacts Zara Tindall and her children Beatrice's royal baby is the Queen's 12th great-grandchild

It's been a bumper year for royal babies with the arrival of Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's baby girl born on 18 September.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also welcomed their daughter, Lilibet, in June, while Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's son, August, arrived in February, followed by Zara and Mike Tindall's baby boy, Lucas, in March.

New additions to the royal family mean changes to the line of succession.

Beatrice is currently tenth-in-line while her daughter, whose name is yet to be announced, is in 11th position.

This means that Beatrice's cousin Zara and her children's places in line to the throne have changed.

Zara is now 21st in the line of succession, with daughters Mia and Lena in 22nd and 23rd while baby Lucas is 24th.

Mike and Zara are parents to Mia, Lena and Lucas

Mia and Lena benefited from amendments made to The Succession to the Crown Act, which outlines that girls will not be overtaken by younger brothers.

All those born after 28 October 2011 have benefited from the new Act, including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's daughter, Princess Charlotte, who made history when her younger brother, Prince Louis, was born in 2018.

But the Earl and Countess of Wessex's daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, 17, who was born in 2003, remains below her 13-year-old brother, James, Viscount Severn, in the line of succession.

