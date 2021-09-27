Princess Beatrice has been open about her experience with dyslexia from the get go, and after welcoming her first child with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on 18 September, it's likely back at the forefront of her mind.

In a recent interview with HELLO!, the Queen's granddaughter has spoken out about how she would feel should her child also have dyslexia, and her personal struggle means she's got some solid advice.

READ: Princess Beatrice breaks silence after baby daughter's arrival

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Beatrice opens up about dyslexia and then-unborn baby

The most notable thing Beatrice has said on the topic is that she sees her learning difficulty as a "gift". It's taught her something we could all do with remembering in life, and something that she and Edoardo will undoubtedly teach their new royal baby, whether they have dyslexia or not.

"It was always about moving forward," Beatrice told HELLO!. "It was always about what you could do. Never about what you can't. And that's something that's really, really important to me. I find it very inspiring every day to talk about it. Because if you can just change one little idea in someone's head, then you've done a great thing."

MORE: Princess Eugenie pens sweet note to Princess Beatrice and new baby niece

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi recently welcomed a baby daughter

She added that, if her child does turn out to be dyslexic, she plans to "tap into" the tools that the Helen Arkell dyslexia charity provides, since they've been such a significant help for her.

"They have really been there for me," she said. "I am incredibly grateful for the work that they have done to support me in my life. I feel incredibly inspired to pay forward. Those who have had the chance to look after you, you should do it in return."

EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Ferguson 'over the moon' to meet Princess Beatrice's newborn baby daughter

Beatrice concluded that the challenges she has faced through dyslexia have shown her that it's the battles in life that shape the person you are today, just as they will her child.

"My husband is also dyslexic," she said. "So we'll see whether we're having this conversation in a couple of months' time with a new baby in the house, but I really see it as a gift. And I think life is a little bit about the moments that make you; it's the challenges that make you. Of course, I would never want there to be any difficult situations. But I feel like if we're able to embrace some of the tools that we have from the Helen Arkell Dyslexia Charity and other organisations, then I feel very, very lucky that we can have this conversation."

Wise words, Beatrice.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.