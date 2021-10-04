Belgium's Princess Elisabeth shares stunning photos as she starts course at Oxford University Such an iconic campus!

King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium's daughter, Princess Elisabeth, has begun her course at Oxford University's Lincoln College.

The Belgium royal palace shared photos of the 19-year-old in some of the college's most iconic locations, including Elisabeth walking through the Front Quad and Radcliffe Square, meeting her classmates at The Grove, and punting with friends on the River Cherwell.

In additional images, the royal is pictured reading in the college's library, and in another, she enjoys a coffee at a nearby café.

The princess is studying a three-year course in History and Politics, having passed the entrance exams.

Elisabeth, who turns 20 on 25 October, is no stranger to the UK, having obtained her International Baccalaureate from UWC Atlantic College in Wales in May 2020.

After her secondary school education, she spent a year at the Royal Military Academy Belgium in Brussels, where she studied Social and Military Sciences.

The royal court has previously said that the princess will regularly return to Belgium and remain involved in Belgian public life during activities alone, with the king or her family.

Princess Elisabeth, Duchess of Brabant, who is the heir to the Belgian throne, will become the first woman to become a head of state in Belgium when she succeeds her father.

King Philippe and Queen Mathilde are also parents to Prince Gabriel, 18, Prince Emmanuel, 16, and Princess Eleonore, 13.

