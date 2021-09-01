Belgium's Queen Mathilde shares new photo of children as they head back to school It's the start of a new academic year

King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium shared a sweet new photo of their four children as they prepared to return to their studies for the new academic year.

The Belgian royal palace posted the image of Princess Elisabeth, 19, Prince Gabriel, 18, Prince Emmanuel, 15, and Princess Eleonore, 13, on its official social media accounts on Wednesday.

The new picture shows the royal siblings posing for a portrait within the grounds of the royal family's home, the Castle of Laeken, in Brussels.

Prince Gabriel, wearing a red jumper and beige trousers, stands on the steps to the royal residence, while his younger brother, Prince Emmanuel, dressed in a blue V-neck and light-coloured jeans, sits below.

Heir to the Belgian throne, Princess Elisabeth, wearing a camel jacket, a white shirt and pale blue jeans, stands next to her younger sister, Princess Eleonore, in matching denim and a navy sleeveless sweater over a long-sleeved shirt.

The new photo of the Belgian royal children

Belgium's royal family pictured in July

Princess Elisabeth and Prince Gabriel are both heading to the UK this autumn to continue their higher education, with Elisabeth set to study a three-year course in History and Politics at Lincoln College, which is part of Oxford University.

Gabriel will study for one year at The National Mathematics and Science College, a STEM-oriented sixth form college in Warwickshire.

Meanwhile, Prince Emmanuel is currently studying for his International Baccalaureate at the International School of Brussels.

King Philippe and Queen Mathilde's youngest child, Princess Eleonore, attends the Heilig-Hartcollege in Tervuren.

Earlier this week the royal households of Spain and The Netherlands shared photos as Princess Leonor, 15, and Princess Alexia, 16, arrived in the UK to start at the UWC Atlantic College in Wales.

