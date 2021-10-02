Princess Charlene pictured for first time since last medical emergency The royal is recovering from an ENT infection

Princess Charlene of Monaco has shared a new photo of herself looking in good health exactly a month after suddenly collapsing and being rushed to hospital.

The wife of Prince Albert was admitted to the Netcare Alberlito Hospital in the South African city of Durban under an alias on Wednesday 1 September following complications due to an ongoing ear-nose-throat (ENT) infection.

She was discharged the following day, with a statement from the Palais Princier reading: "Her Highness is closely monitored by Her medical team who said that Her condition was not worrying."

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, she shared a new photo which she showed her smiling as she sat at a table in front of an open book. She simply captioned the snap "God bless," followed by a heart emoji.

Charlene, 43, has remained in South Africa since May after she came down with a nasty infection. Charlene was reunited with her husband and their six-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella last week, following a four-hour operation on 13 August.

In his first interview since returning from visiting his wife in South Africa, Albert, 63, told PEOPLE magazine of Charlene: "She's ready to come home."

Princess Charlene was pictured for the first time since being admitted to hospital in September

Charlene has previously said that she is hoping to travel back to Monaco in October, but Albert told the publication that "depends on what her doctors say," and if her progress continues, she could be back as soon as this month.

"I know she's said possibly 'late October,'" Albert said. "But that was before this most recent round of appointments. I'm pretty sure we can cut that time frame a little short."

The princess shared some sweet photos of her reunion with her family on Instagram in August, revealing that she was "thrilled" to have them back with her.

In July, Charlene and Albert spent their tenth wedding anniversary apart, with the palace sharing video highlights of their marriage.

