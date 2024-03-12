Queen Camilla reunites with unexpected royal as she's gifted her own Barbie doll

The Queen was reunited with a familiar royal face as she received her own version of a Barbie doll at a special Buckingham Palace event on Tuesday.

Camilla, 75, was joined by the Duchess of Gloucester and Queen Mathilde of Belgium as she hosted a Women of the World reception.

The Belgian queen consort previously joined Camilla at a palace reception in 2022 to mark the UN's 16 days of activism against gender-based violence.

Mathilde donned an apt bright pink outfit as she joined Camilla on board the WOW Girls Festival Bus, sponsored by Barbie manufacturer, Mattel.

And Queen Camilla shared her delight as she was presented with a Barbie doll in her own image, featuring a similar royal blue Fiona Clare dress and a caped Amanda Wakeley coat.

"You've taken about 50 years off my life – we should all have a Barbie," she quipped.

The converted bus, which features a recording studio and a library, has been touring the country to promote gender equality among young people at schools and community groups.

In a speech Camilla recounted the story of two suffragettes who broke palace windows with stones in May 1914 and how the objects were kept, on the orders of Queen Mary, wife of King George V.

After holding up the stones, Her Majesty said: "In 1914, I believe, they represented hope to the women who threw them, hope that, in the future, they would not be victims of their history, nor of the social and economic forces that were ranged against gender equality.

"Above all, they represented the hope that it was possible, as Christabel Pankhurst (daughter of Emmeline Pankhurst) said, ‘to make this world a better place for women’.

"Today, 110 years later, you have been invited into Buckingham Palace because you too represent hope for women in the present and in the future."

Joining guests at the palace reception were Dame Helen Mirren, Baroness Doreen Lawrence, Spice Girl Mel B and Dame Kelly Holmes alongside schoolgirls and others who have contributed to the promotion of women and girls.

