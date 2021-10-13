Princess Eugenie is every inch the striking bride in never-before-seen wedding photo The royal celebrated her third wedding anniversary on Tuesday

Princess Eugenie has appeared in a stunning never-before-seen picture from her wedding day - a striking image which was shared by her photographer to mark her three-year anniversary with husband Jack Brooksbank.

The gorgeous photograph, which was posted on Divine Day Photography's Instagram account, showed the royal arriving at St George's Chapel - just moments ahead of the big event.

"One of my favourites of HRH Princess Eugenie on her way to make it official," the caption read. "What an honour. Three years ago today gorgeous one... Happy Anniversary to you both! @princesseugenie."

The couple were married at St George's Chapel in Windsor in October 2018. To mark the special milestone, Eugenie uploaded an unseen snap from the couple's evening wedding reception on her personal Instagram page, where the bride stunned in a blush pink Zac Posen gown.

It showed the newlyweds during what appeared to be their first dance, with Eugenie beaming directly at the camera as she embraced her husband. The Princess wrote in the caption: "Happy Anniversary my love.. 3 years today!!"

Divine Day Photography shared this unseen wedding photo

It's been a big year for Eugenie and Jack, who welcomed their first child, son August, in February. Since then, royal mum has shared milestones and updates about her baby son, including on her first Mother's Day and to mark Jack's birthday in May.

Grandmother Sarah spoke proudly of her family when she attended the HELLO! Inspiration Awards last week, describing Eugenie and her sister Princess Beatrice as "phenomenal mothers".

Eugenie and Jack on their wedding day in 2018

"And now, I have these two exceptional grandchildren all in one year," she added. "You know it's pretty incredible, but everyone asks me, 'How are your grandchildren?'

"Well, firstly, I look at my girls being wonderful mothers and then I see these incredible beings and it's so funny because when August smiles at me now, because he's seven and a half months, you actually know he genuinely likes you. It's not a put-on smile, he genuinely finds me very funny which is quite lucky."

