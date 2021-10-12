Princess Eugenie shares unseen wedding reception photo on third anniversary with Jack Brooksbank The couple were married at St George's Chapel in Windsor in 2018

Princess Eugenie shared a sweet tribute to her husband, Jack Brooksbank, as they celebrated their third wedding anniversary on Tuesday.

The royal, 31, posted an unseen snap from the couple's evening wedding reception on her personal Instagram page, where the bride stunned in a blush pink Zac Posen gown.

It shows the newlyweds during what appears to be their first dance, with Eugenie beaming directly at the camera as she embraces her husband. The Princess wrote in the caption: "Happy Anniversary my love.. 3 years today!!"

This year marks an extra special anniversary for the couple since they became parents earlier this year.

Eugenie and Jack welcomed their son August Philip Hawke Brooksbank at London's Portland Hospital on 21 February. The royal mum has shared milestones and updates about her baby son, including on her first Mother's Day and to mark Jack's birthday in May.

The couple, who first met in Verbier during a ski break in 2010, were married at a stunning autumnal-themed ceremony at St George's Chapel in Windsor in 2018.

Eugenie shared the unseen wedding reception photo on Instagram

The royal bride looked beautiful in a dress designed by Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos. The gown was designed with a low back so that Eugenie could proudly show her scoliosis scar.

She also borrowed the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik tiara from her grandmother, the Queen, to wear with her pretty updo.

Eugenie and Jack on their wedding day in 2018

On their second wedding anniversary last year, Eugenie shared her first Instagram Reel, which featured images from her wedding and dreamy personal photos from her holidays with Jack over their years together, including one of the pair beaming on a boat in front of a group of penguins.

Eugenie wrote in the sweet Instagram caption: "Been the best 2 years married to you and 10 years with you in total... happy memories always my dear Jack."

