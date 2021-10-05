Princess Eugenie has a reason for double celebrations next week The royal welcomed her first child, August, in February

October is set to be a busy month for Princess Eugenie and she has double the reason to celebrate next week.

Firstly, the royal, 31, will mark her third wedding anniversary with her husband, Jack Brooksbank, on 12 October.

The couple were married at a stunning autumnal-themed ceremony at St George's Chapel in Windsor in 2018.

The royal bride looked beautiful in a dress designed by Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos. The gown was designed with a low back so that Eugenie could proudly show her scoliosis scar.

She also borrowed the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik tiara from her grandmother, the Queen, to wear with her pretty updo.

Jack and Eugenie on their wedding day in 2018

On their second wedding anniversary last year, Eugenie shared her first Instagram Reel, which featured images from her wedding and dreamy personal photos from her holidays with Jack over their years together, including one of the pair beaming on a boat in front of a group of penguins.

Eugenie wrote in the sweet Instagram caption: "Been the best 2 years married to you and 10 years with you in total... happy memories always my dear Jack."

Beatrice, Sarah and Eugenie share a close bond

The couple welcomed their first child, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, in February 2021 and have been settling into life as a family-of-three, with mum Eugenie sharing adorable videos of their baby son.

The second reason for Eugenie to celebrate next week is her mother's birthday. Sarah, Duchess of York, who turns 62 on 15 October, shares a close bond with her daughters Beatrice and Eugenie.

Last year on Sarah's 61st birthday, Eugenie paid tribute to her "dear mumsy" as she shared a series of sweet photographs to mark the occasion.

The York family also celebrated the arrival of Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's first child on 18 September. Last week, the couple finally revealed their daughter's name – Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi.

