Sarah Ferguson shares beautiful photo of Princess Eugenie to mark wedding anniversary Eugenie and Jack have been married three years

Sarah Ferguson has taken to Instagram in celebration of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's third wedding anniversary.

Proud mother Sarah chose to share a beautiful snapshot of the bride and groom as they exited St George's Chapel following heir nuptials, their family and loved ones following closely behind.

"Happy Wedding Anniversary, what a magical day," the 61-year-old wrote. "Thank you, Jack and Eugie for sharing your hearts…"

Sarah's sweet post came just hours after Eugenie herself paid a loving tribute to husband Jack to mark their anniversary. The royal, 31, posted an unseen snap from the couple's evening wedding reception on her personal Instagram page, where the bride stunned in a blush pink Zac Posen gown.

It shows the newlyweds during what appears to be their first dance, with Eugenie beaming directly at the camera as she embraces her husband. The Princess wrote in the caption: "Happy Anniversary my love.. 3 years today!!"

It's been a big year for Eugenie and Jack, who welcomed their first child, son August, in February. Since then, royal mum has shared milestones and updates about her baby son, including on her first Mother's Day and to mark Jack's birthday in May.

Little August is Sarah and Prince Andrew's first grandchild - their second, granddaughter Sienna, arrived just last month.

Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, announced the birth of their baby girl on 18th September, later confirming her full name to be Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi. She is a younger sister for Edo's son Wolfie from his previous relationship with architect Dara Huang.

Grandmother Sarah spoke proudly of her family when she attended the HELLO! Inspiration Awards last week, describing Beatrice and Eugenie as "phenomenal mothers". "And now, I have these two exceptional grandchildren all in one year,” she added. "You know it's pretty incredible, but everyone asks me, 'How are your grandchildren?'

"Well, firstly, I look at my girls being wonderful mothers and then I see these incredible beings and it's so funny because when August smiles at me now, because he's seven and a half months, you actually know he genuinely likes you. It's not a put-on smile, he genuinely finds me very funny which is quite lucky."

