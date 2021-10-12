Princess Eugenie has launched an impassioned plea, urging the public to protect the Earth's oceans. In her capacity as Blue Marine Foundation Ambassador, the royal - who is celebrating her third wedding anniversary on Tuesday - has co-authored a piece for Spear's Magazine, hailing the ocean as "the best natural solution we have to climate change on the planet".

In the article, co-written with Clare Brook, CEO of Blue Marine Foundation (BLUE), Princess Eugenie praises the work being done on Ascension Island, a United Kingdom overseas territory that lies 1,000 miles off the coast of Africa.

"If the rest of the world were to follow Ascension’s example, we could see fish stocks recovering and carbon-absorbing habitats reviving within a few years - all with the potential to mitigate climate change," the article reads.

"There is only one ocean. The challenges it faces are sadly man-made and most can be turned around if we act now. If we work together to protect it, the ocean will protect us - in perpetuity."

The volcanic island is just 88 square kilometres in size and has a population of around 800 people, but an initiative there - supported by Blue Marine Foundation and its Great British Oceans Coalition partners - to protect 99.5 per cent of the island's waters shows how marine habitats can be successfully restored to health.

Princess Eugenie and Jack welcomed little August in February

The plea comes as Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank mark their anniversary; they said 'I do' at St George's Chapel on 12 October 2018.

It's been a special year for the couple, having welcomed their baby boy August Philip Hawke Brooksbank on 9 February. Since his birth, the Queen's granddaughter has been sharing updates about her son on her personal Instagram account.

