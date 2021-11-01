Meghan Markle buys coffees for group fighting for paid family leave The Duchess of Sussex previously wrote to members of the US Congress

The Duchess of Sussex treated campaigners working overtime to Starbucks coffees, it has been revealed.

In a tweet posted by Neil Sroka, a Comms Director for PL+US (Paid Leave US for the US), he shared: "The Duchess of Sussex (aka #MeghanMarkle) bought everyone at @PaidLeaveUS a few cups of coffee while we're working overtime to #SavePaidLeave. Unbelievably classy... and necessary. Truly honored to know she has our backs in the fight to win #PaidLeaveForAll."

The picture showed a $25 voucher (approximately £18) for Starbucks, with a message from Prince Harry and Meghan's Archewell Foundation, which read: "Hi there, Just a little something to keep you going. Thank you for all that you do. From Archwell."

Neil later added: "This tweet has received a stunning amount of coverage, so I'll clarify: the Duchess/Archewell gave EACH of our staffers $25 for Hot beverage. Maybe that doesn't mean much to some, but for our team fighting to #SavePaidLeave it was a delightful surprise. Thank you #MeghanMarkle."

The non-profit organisation is working to win paid family leave and medical leave for everyone working in the United States.

Harry and Meghan pictured in New York in September

It comes after Meghan published an open letter to members of the United States Congress in support of a comprehensive paid leave program for new parents.

The Duchess, who is mum to Archie, two, and four-month-old Lilibet, shared her concerns that the country does not yet have comprehensive paid leave for all parents, calling on Congress to agree that "if we are to continue to be exceptional, then we can't be the exception".

She wrote: "Paid leave should be a national right, rather than a patchwork option limited to those whose employers have policies in place, or those who live in one of the few states where a leave program exists.

"If we're going to create a new era of family first policies, let's make sure that includes a strong paid leave program for every American that's guaranteed, accessible, and encouraged without stigma or penalty."

