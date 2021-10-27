Meghan Markle looks confident and radiant in new video since New York trip

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duchess of Sussex made a stunning appearance on Wednesday as she appeared in a new video for an initiative that aims to help parents raise enthusiastic readers.

Meghan teamed up with Brightly as part of their online Storytime, where she proudly read her debut children's book, The Bench. The best-selling novel tells the story of the special relationship between father and son, as seen through a mother's eyes.

READ: Meghan Markle makes preschoolers' day with incredibly kind gesture

Loading the player...

WATCH: Meghan Markle looks radiant in new video since New York trip

Wearing one of her signature pale blue shirts, jeans and delicate good jewellery, Meghan said of her book: "This is illustrated by Christian Robinson and I asked him to do something special for me and use watercolours, which isn't the normal medium he works in, but he did it to make this extra special. I hope you love the pictures as much as you love the words."

Speaking from a garden setting, the Duchess added: "I wrote this as a poem for my husband and our son Archie, and then turned it into a book so you can enjoy it too."

After reading her touching children's story, Meghan said: "I hope you enjoyed The Bench, I loved being able to share it with you and now I hope you're able to go and find your own special bench or chair or a little quiet nook, just a place that means something to you that you share with someone you love."

MORE: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's cute Halloween costume for Archie

MORE: Meghan Markle publishes open letter to US congress in support of maternity and paternity leave

The Duchess accessorised with delicate gold jewellery

Brightly believes reading has the power to illuminate children's lives and connect families by facilitating a space in which children and the adults in their lives can spend quality time together. It was established in 2014 and launched in partnership with Penguin Random House – the publishers of Meghan's book.

The Bench by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, £8, Amazon

It marked the Duchess' first appearance since she and Prince Harry visited New York last month to campaign for global vaccine equity. During their trip, Meghan thrilled children during a surprise visit to a Harlem school, where she read The Bench to them.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Archewell Foundation has also donated personal copies of Meghan's book to students at The Assistance League of Los Angeles' Preschool Learning Center.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.