Meghan Markle's touching secret phone call revealed

The Duchess of Sussex praised the "incredible" achievements of the women who created the Hubb Community Kitchen as she checked in with them during a phone call.

The Hubb Community Kitchen was set up in the wake of the Grenfell Tower tragedy, which claimed 72 lives in June 2017.

Dialling in from her Montecito home on Wednesday, Meghan spoke to the women as they gathered for a celebratory lunch at the Al-Manaar centre in north Kensington.

READ: Meghan Markle looks confident and radiant in new video since New York trip

Loading the player...

WATCH: Meghan Markle looks radiant in new video since New York trip

The Duchess has carried out several visits to the kitchen since the tragedy and in 2018 she wrote a foreword for the Hubb's Together cookbook, which helped to raise funds for its renovation.

During the call, Meghan told the women: "If you go back to where it all began you just didn't have a place to cook and people forget that's what it came down to, needing the resources to do what you do so well - as we all know because we can taste it. But also to do it together and how... the cookbook ended up having the impact we wanted because it raised enough to get you all the help in the kitchen you needed."

MORE: Meghan Markle makes preschoolers' day with incredibly kind gesture

MORE: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's cute Halloween costume for Archie

The Duchess checked in with the women of the Hubb Community Kitchen

She added: "But beyond that, what you turned it into as a group and individually is incredible, you've just continued to take care of everyone in the community. If you think how many thousands of people have been affected by your recipes and by your love and what you've done to take care of frontline workers and families during Covid and children and after school groups and women in hospital and new mums..."

Meghan volunteering in the kitchen in November 2018

One of the Hubb volunteers, Chérine Mallah, told the Evening Standard: "It was lovely to have our work celebrated by Meghan. We were really happy to hear from the Duchess. It was just incredible. It really encourages us to continue in what we have been doing and makes us feel quite proud of the work we have done and the projects we have been running."

It comes after the Duchess teamed up with Brightly to read her children's book, The Bench, to support their initiative to help parents raise enthusiastic readers.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.