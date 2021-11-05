Prince Charles makes young man cry at Clarence House for incredibly touching reason Such an emotional moment

A young Pride of Britain winner was completely overwhelmed with emotion as the Prince of Wales surprised him at Clarence House.

Hassan Alkhawam, 24, was invited to Charles' London home and was given the biggest surprise as he sat down with the future King.

WATCH: Prince Charles surprises Pride of Britain winner with award

In video footage shared by Clarence House on Thursday after The Daily Mirror's Pride of Britain Awards aired on Wednesday night, Hassan can be seen asking, "Am I the winner?" as he breaks down in tears.

"Yes!" Charles revealed, as he offered Hassan a seat in the Morning Room at Clarence House.

Charles revealed that Hassan was a Pride of Britain award winner

"I can't even stand up," Hassan said, as Charles told him: "I can't tell you how proud it makes me of the kind of achievements, against all the odds, all the challenges you've had to face."

Hassan, who won the Prince's Trust Young Achiever award, added: "There's been some crazy moments, I don't know how to describe it, but thank you very much."

Royal fans were quick to comment on the emotional video, with one saying: "I'm crying now," while another added: "What a wonderful success story! So many young people have benefited from participating in the Prince's Trust and this is truly what the world needs more of."

Hassan Alkhawam won the Prince's Trust Young Achiever award

Hassan and his family fled their home in Syria due to the war, and began a new life in Northern Ireland.

Since arriving in the country, Hassan has transformed his life with support from The Prince's Trust, now studying Software Engineering at university and working in a supermarket during the pandemic. Hassan also volunteers with vulnerable members of his community, having been inspired by the support he received by The Prince's Trust.

"A very worthy winner!" Clarence House wrote on its Instagram caption.

He was presented with his award at the bash in London by Hollywood actress, Sharon Stone.

The Pride of Britain Awards, which was hosted by Carol Vorderman, celebrates the achievements of truly remarkable people who make our world a better place.

