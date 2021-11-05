Carol Vorderman reveals why Pride of Britain Awards were bittersweet following loss of friend Peter Willis created the inspirational awards show

Carol Vorderman regularly presents the Pride of Britain Awards, but has opened up about why this year was a bittersweet celebration in a heartfelt tribute to her late friend, Peter Willis, who created the awards 22 years ago.

In a beautiful tribute shared on Twitter, she wrote: "We lost our best friend this year. Peter Willis created the @PrideOfBritain awards 22 years ago and fought, cajoled, sweated to make it what it has become... Peter died suddenly this summer and we're still grieving for him. We miss you Peter. I hope we did you proud tonight."

Piers Morgan was among those responding to her post, and retweeted the message with a series of clapping emojis. He previously paid tribute to Peter following his death, calling him a "Daily Mirror legend who created and ran the wonderful Pride of Britain awards for 20 years… he was a brilliant journalist, a loving husband and father, and a loyal, decent, kind and caring friend".

Peter very sadly passed away in June

Carol is a huge fan of the Pride of Britain awards, and opened up about it ahead of Thursday's show, saying: "My favourite part of the Awards are the winners and how happy they are that they’re being celebrated.

"These incredible people make you want to be a better person. And even though everyone says how much it makes them cry, it is a celebration too of all the truly extraordinary things they have done."

The TV personality presented the awards with Ashley Banjo, who added: "I have so much respect and admiration for all of the winners’ and I can’t wait to meet them, see the look on their faces as they are surprised and celebrated and to experience this really special moment with them."

