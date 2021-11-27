What Meghan Markle thought when she first met the Queen and Kate Middleton It's been four years since Prince Harry and Meghan's royal engagement

It's been four years since Kensington Palace announced Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's engagement on 27 November 2017.

Following the couple's photo call at the Sunken Gardens at Kensington Palace, the future husband and wife gave an interview to the BBC.

As well as speaking about Harry's romantic proposal at Nottingham Cottage and their plans for the future, Meghan was asked about the first time she met the Prince's grandmother, the Queen.

Having revealed that she had met the monarch and won over her corgis instantly, Meghan said: "It's incredible, I think, you know, a) to be able to meet her through [Harry's] lens, not just with his honour and respect for her as the monarch, but the love that he has for her as his grandmother, all of those layers have been so important for me so that when I met her I had such a deep understanding and of course incredible respect for being able to have that time with her. And we've had a really – she's – she's an incredible woman."

Harry was also asked about introducing his fiancée to his brother and sister-in-law, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

He told the BBC: "It was exciting I mean I've – you know I'd been seeing [Meghan] for a period of time when I – literally didn't tell anybody at all. And then William was longing to meet her and so was Catherine, so you know being our neighbours we managed to get that in a couple of – well quite a few times now and Catherine has been absolutely …"

"She's been amazing," Meghan added of sister-in-law Kate.

Harry and Meghan's engagement photo call in 2017

The couple tied the knot at St George's Chapel in Windsor on 19 May 2018, where the royal bride wowed in a wedding dress designed by Givenchy's Clare Waight Keller.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their first child, Archie, in May 2019, and announced their decision to step back as senior royals in January 2020.

Harry and Meghan now reside in Montecito, Santa Barbara and welcomed their second child, Lilibet, in June.

