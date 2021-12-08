Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi took a night off from parenting duties to support the Duchess of Cambridge at her Christmas concert on Wednesday.

The royal couple, who welcomed their first child together, little Sienna, back in September, appeared to be in great spirits as they joined Prince William, the Countess of Wessex, Princess Eugenie, and Mike and Zara Tindall at the event which was held at Westminster Abbey.

The Together At Christmas carol service was hosted and spearheaded by Duchess Kate, and supported by The Royal Foundation, to pay tribute to the incredible work of individuals and organisations across the UK who have supported their communities through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Princess Beatrice accessorised with a burgundy headband

Wrapped up warm in a camel coat, new mum Beatrice, 33, looked elegant as ever as she walked with her husband Edoardo, 38, who put on a dapper display in a navy suit.

The couple have only been spotted a handful of times since the arrival of their little girl, whom they welcomed on 18 September. Beatrice and Edoardo confirmed their daughter's name a few weeks later, announcing on social media: "We are delighted to share that we have named our daughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi. We are all doing well and Wolfie is the best big brother to Sienna."

While the couple are yet to release a photo of the latest addition to the royal family, they did share a sweet picture of their daughter's footprints.

Beatrice and Edoardo welcomed their daughter Sienna in September

It seems Beatrice is taking motherhood in her stride as her mum, Sarah Ferguson, recently revealed to HELLO! that both her daughters are "phenomenal mothers".

Speaking at HELLO!'s annual Inspiration Awards, Sarah gushed: "My children are phenomenal mothers. They were great children but now they're phenomenal mothers. And now, I have these two exceptional grandchildren all in one year.

"You know it's pretty incredible, but everyone asks me, 'How are your grandchildren?' Well, firstly, I look at my girls being wonderful mothers and then I see these incredible beings."

