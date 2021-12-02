Princess Eugenie returns to social media after son's christening for this important reason The royal has teamed up with Sarah Ferguson and Princess Beatrice

Princess Eugenie has broken her social media silence following her son August's royal christening last month. Taking to her Instagram page on Thursday, the 31-year-old took the time to highlight the amazing work of the Teenage Cancer Trust.

She has joined forces with her mum Sarah Ferguson and sister Princess Beatrice, who are all honorary patrons of the trust to launch HELLO!'s special Christmas appeal in aid of the pioneering charity.

WATCH: HELLO!'s Christmas appeal with Teenage Cancer Trust

"What a special day meeting such strong and resilient young people coping with the pandemic whilst navigating cancer at such an important time in their lives," she wrote alongside a series of photos from the event last week.

"Alongside my mother and sister, I went to talk to Abigail, Mariam, Egon and Aimee and their families about being diagnosed with cancer during the pandemic and overcoming their diagnoses with the help of the remarkable people at the @teenage_cancer which I am so proud to be Honorary Patron of."

As new mums, the launch is extra poignant for both Beatrice and Eugenie, as they met with young cancer patients and family members supported by its specialist units.

The Princess added: "Support from Teenage Cancer Trust is having someone in your corner at the toughest time. The physical and emotional impact of being diagnosed with cancer - whilst watching your peers experience normal teenage milestones - can be a hugely traumatic experience.

The royals are shining a light on the work of the Teenage Cancer Trust

"Teenage Cancer Trust is unique in being the only charity in the country to provide specialist care and support to these young people when they need it most. It's an extended family that I'm so very proud to be a part of.

"I'm honoured to support TCT and young people who show such courage in dark times. Thank you for sharing your stories with us. Xx."

The launch comes shortly after members of the royal family gather for her son's joint christening with Zara and Mike Tindall's son Lucas - the intimate ceremony was held at the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor.

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank were photographed together on their way to the chapel, while Zara and Mike arrived separately.

