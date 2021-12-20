Princess Madeleine returns to Sweden for special festive outing with her children The family-of-five reside in the US

Princess Madeleine and her family returned to Sweden for a very special festive outing on Monday.

The royal, 39, lives in the US with husband, Chris O'Neill, and their three children, Princess Leonore, seven, Prince Nicolas, six, and three-year-old Princess Adrienne.

The family-of-five have travelled to Sweden for the holidays and received this year's Christmas trees at the Royal Palace in Stockholm.

Princess Madeleine looked elegant in a black roll neck jumper with a burgundy tartan midi skirt for the occasion, while her son Nicolas' sweater matched her ensemble.

British-born American financier Chris opted for a grey suit, while his daughters, Leonore and Adrienne, twinned in green velvet dresses, white knits and tights and matching black boots.

The family posed for a series of photos at the palace as they accepted the Christmas trees, alongside staff dressed as elves.

The family-of-five received the Christmas trees at the palace in Stockholm

They were last reunited with the Swedish royal family in August for Prince Julian's christening, who is the youngest son of Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia.

Princess Madeleine is the youngest child of King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia.

In 2019, the king made some changes to the royal house, announcing that the children of Prince Carl Philip and his wife Princess Sofia, and the children of Princess Madeleine and Christopher will no longer be members of the royal house.

This meant that Carl Philip's sons, Prince Alexander, Prince Gabriel, and Prince Julian, as well as Princess Madeleine's children, Princess Leonore, Prince Nicolas and Princess Adrienne, lost their style of Royal Highness and in future will not be expected to perform duties incumbent on the head of state.

