Sweden's Princess Madeleine shares incredibly sweet photo of Princess Adrienne to mark special day Princess Madeleine and her husband Christopher O'Neill reside in the US

Princess Madeleine of Sweden shared a rare photo of her youngest child to mark Princess Adrienne's third birthday on Tuesday.

The royal mum, who is married to British-born American financier, Christopher O'Neill, shared the sweet snap of her daughter beaming directly at the camera on her Instagram account.

READ: Kate Middleton finally shows previously unseen photo of George, Charlotte and Louis

Loading the player...

WATCH: A who's who of the Swedish royal family

"Happy 3rd Birthday to our sweet little charmer! We love you Adrienne!" Princess Madeleine wrote in the caption.

Madeleine and Christopher, who moved their family to Florida in 2018, are also parents to Princess Leonore, seven, and Prince Nicolas, five.

Princess Madeleine shared a new photo of Princess Adrienne on Instagram

Princess Madeleine is the youngest child of King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia.

In 2019, the king made some changes to the royal house, announcing that the children of Prince Carl Phillip and his wife Princess Sofia, and the children of Princess Madeleine and Christopher will no longer be members of the royal house.

MORE: Queen Maxima's daughter Princess Alexia set to join Spain's Princess Leonor at school in Wales

MORE: Crown Princess Victoria shares adorable new photos of Princess Estelle with family puppy

Princess Adrienne's christening in 2018

This meant that Carl Phillip's sons, Prince Alexander and Prince Gabriel, and Princess Madeleine's children, Princess Leonore, Prince Nicolas and Princess Adrienne, lost their style of Royal Highness and in future will not be expected to perform duties incumbent on the head of state.

Leonore, Nicolas and Adrienne are awaiting the arrival of a new cousin this year, as Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia are expecting their third child this spring.

Crown Princess Victoria, who is heir to the Swedish throne, also shared new photos of her and Prince Daniel's children, Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar, to mark their ninth and fifth birthdays respectively earlier this month.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.