Princess Madeleine and Crown Princess Victoria reunited in sweet family photo

The Swedish royal family have been reunited at their summer residence and the palace has released a touching photo to mark the occasion.

King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia have been pictured surrounded by their three children and their spouses, along with their eight grandchildren and pet dogs, at Solliden Palace on Öland island, off the southeast coast of Sweden.

The family's newest addition, three-month-old Prince Julian sits contently in his mother Princess Sofia's arms, while her husband Prince Carl Philip stands behind his wife with middle son, Prince Gabriel, three, smiling on a wooden cart.

He's joined by his cousins, Princess Leonore, seven, and Princess Adrienne, three, who are Princess Madeleine's daughters, and Crown Princess Victoria's son, five-year-old Prince Oscar.

Princess Madeleine and her husband, Christopher O'Neill, stand on the right-hand side of the photograph, with their son, Prince Nicolas. Father and son wear matching pale blue shirts. The family-of-five, who live in the US, returned to Sweden last month.

The Swedish royal family are enjoying their summer break

Standing behind the king and queen is their son-in-law, Prince Daniel, while his wife and heir to the throne Crown Princess Victoria smiles alongside her sister-in-law, Princess Sofia.

Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel's eldest daughter, Princess Estelle, nine, wearing a pretty blue dress and hair bow, sits on a bale of hay with her cousin and Princess Sofia's eldest son, five-year-old Prince Alexander.

The Instagram caption read: "Together on Öland again!" The Swedish royal family traditionally gather at their summer residence to celebrate Crown Princess Victoria's birthday on 14 July.

Victoria Day in Sweden is usually a huge public event, but the ceremony has been scaled-down over the past two years due to the pandemic.

