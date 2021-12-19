The Danish royal family shares 'joy' as they celebrate adorable new additions to family How adorable!

The Danish royal family has had some challenging news to cope with recently, as it was confirmed on Wednesday that Crown Princess Mary had tested positive for COVID-19.

There has been good news for the family amid the sadness, however, as a heart-melting message from Frederik, Crown Prince of Denmark, proved on Sunday.

A post on the family's official Instagram page revealed that they have welcomed "two new residents" – a gorgeous pair of puppies – and they couldn't be cuter!

The little canines could be seen among the Christmas decorations in a series of sweet photos, and the message alongside the pictures was adorable, too.

It read: "Here on the fourth Sunday in Advent, we would like to introduce two new residents at home. A little over six weeks ago, Grace became the mother of two of the cutest puppies… to the great joy of us all. - The Crown Prince's family."

Frederik is heir to the Danish throne and shares four children with his wife Mary: Prince Christian of Denmark, 16, Princess Isabella, 14, and ten-year-old twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine.

The couple met in Australia, where Mary, who was born in Hobart in Tasmania, is from, and tied the knot back in 2004. Mary is now isolating at her home, Frederik VIII's Palace at Amalienborg Castle in Copenhagen.

The Danish royal family recently welcomed two adorable puppies

In a statement, the palace added that Crown Princess Mary will remain in isolation in accordance with the guidelines.

It is not yet clear how her illness will affect the family's plans to spend Christmas at Marselisborg Castle in Aarhus with Queen Margrethe, 81.

However, in brighter news, no other members of the princess' family have tested positive for the virus, according to the palace. Prince Christian previously tested positive for COVID-19 in December 2020, after an outbreak at his school.

