Sweden's Princess Madeleine shares fun family photo for Halloween The royal and Chris O'Neill share three children

Princess Madeleine of Sweden got fully into the Halloween spirit as she shared a fun family photo on Sunday.

The royal mum-of-three, 39, ensured her children celebrated the day in style as they donned fancy dress costumes.

Princess Leonore, seven, was dressed in a shimmery blue and green princess costume, while her younger sister, Princess Adrienne, three, looked adorable in a pink fairy outfit, complete with wings and a unicorn bag.

READ: Princess Eugenie melts hearts with baby August's adorable Halloween outfit

Loading the player...

WATCH: A who's who of the Swedish royal family

Meanwhile, Madeleine's husband, Chris O'Neill, and their son, Prince Nicolas, six, appeared to be dressed as rock stars. The British-born American financier rocked a wig, sunglasses and a shiny shirt, while Nicolas wore a leather jacket, a T-shirt and jeans.

Madeleine was pictured in a casual ensemble for the family snap, but she wrote "Happy Halloween [ghost emoji]" on her Instagram caption.

Royal fans were quick to react to the fun photo, and loved Chris' costume in particular. "Chris is so cool," one wrote. Another said: "Chris is such a mood."

MORE: 10 of the most incredible celebrity Halloween costumes of 2021

MORE: 16 fun photos of the royals rocking fancy dress costumes

Princess Madeleine and Chris celebrated Halloween with their children

The family-of-five, who live in the US, love to celebrate Halloween and it's become a tradition for Madeleine to share an annual photo each year.

In 2020, the Swedish royal shared a photo with her three children as they posed on their doorstep. Madeleine dressed as Catwoman for the occasion, complete with a sequined mask, while Leonore and Nicolas both sported purple and green hairstyles, with Adrienne looking sweet in a princess outfit.

Princess Madeleine is the youngest child of King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia.

In 2019, the king made some changes to the royal house, announcing that the children of Prince Carl Philip and his wife Princess Sofia, and the children of Princess Madeleine and Christopher will no longer be members of the royal house.

This meant that Carl Philip's sons, Prince Alexander, Prince Gabriel, and Prince Julian, as well as Princess Madeleine's children, Princess Leonore, Prince Nicolas and Princess Adrienne, lost their style of Royal Highness and in future will not be expected to perform duties incumbent on the head of state.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.