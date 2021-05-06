Prince William reveals wife Kate Middleton is encouraging him to get into gardening for sweet reason

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duke of Cambridge has revealed wife Kate's attempts to get him into gardening, so he has a hobby to share with his father, Prince Charles.

Prince William told Brian Penney, who is a co-ordinator for Men's Sheds during a visit to Rhyl, North Wales on Thursday, that the Duchess "does all the gardening" and added: "I really like it, but I have no idea what I'm doing."

WATCH: Prince William tries his hand at gardening in North Wales

Brian said of the Duke after his visit: "He told me Kate is getting him into gardening. She's going to get him Monty Don's book.

"He said she wants to get him into it because Charles is into it, so it's something for them to enjoy together. He was so down to earth, such a nice man."

WIlliam planted a tree during his visit to Men's Sheds in Rhyl

While the Prince of Wales has long been an advocate for the environment and is passionate about gardening, the Duchess of Cambridge also co-designed the Back to Nature garden for the Chelsea Flower Show in 2019.

And it seems Kate has also passed down her hobby to her children. Images of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis gardening at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, were shared in the ITV documentary Prince William: A Planet For Us All last October.

Men's Shed is a member organisation of Brighter Futures and aims to reduce the causes and effects of isolation and loneliness, poverty and social exclusion affecting people in the local area by bringing members of the community together to participate in a range of activities.

Established in 2018, Brighter Futures is a consortium of eight local groups that collectively support local children, young people, families and the older generations to actively participate in community activities and address local issues.

