Prince William to carry out solo overseas trip next month It will mark a new first for the Duke of Cambridge

The Duke of Cambridge will visit Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, on 10 February, Kensington Palace has announced.

This visit is at the request of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office and will be Prince William's first official trip to the UAE.

The Duke's brief trip is being held in the 50th anniversary year of the UAE and will coincide with the UK National Day being held at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The National Day will see the UK take over the full site to showcase the extraordinary talent from across the UK. William will join these celebrations, which will also feature in the Birmingham 2022 Queen's Baton Relay, as it parades through the Expo site to visit Commonwealth National Pavilions.

The Duke will also use the trip to highlight the work of two of his Royal Foundation programmes: United for Wildlife and The Earthshot Prize.

United for Wildlife was established by William in 2014 and works to help facilitate efforts to counter the trade in illegal wildlife.

The inaugural Earthshot Prize awards took place in London in October and aims to award individuals or groups who are providing solutions to the world's greatest environmental problems.

The Cambridges with therapy puppy, Alfie, in Lancashire

William stepped out twice with wife Kate this week as they made their first joint outings of the year.

On Wednesday, the Cambridges visited one of the Duchess' patronages, The Foundling Museum in London, to learn more about the care sector.

And on Thursday, the couple met a therapy puppy at a Lancashire hospital as they thanked staff for their efforts during the pandemic. William and Kate also visited Church on the Street, run by Pastor Mick Fleming, which provides support to the homeless and people living in some form of poverty in Burnley.

