King Felipe of Spain's sister Infanta Cristina announces separation from Iñaki Urdangarin The couple were married for nearly 25 years

King Felipe of Spain's sister, Infanta Cristina de Borbón, has confirmed her separation from husband Iñaki Urdangarin after nearly 25 years of marriage.

In a statement shared on HELLO!'s sister publication HOLA!, the couple said: "By mutual consent, we have decided to end our marriage. Our commitment to our children remains intact. Since it is a private decision, we ask for the utmost respect from all those around us. Cristina de Borbón and Iñaki Urdangarin."

The news comes days after Iñaki, 54, was pictured holding hands with another woman. The photographs published by Spanish publication Lecturas showed the former handball player walking along a beach with his co-worker at Imaz&Asociados law firm - Ainhoa Armentia.

Iñaki was captured by the media arriving at his office in Vitoria on Thursday, where he was asked about the photographs published by the Spanish magazine. "Things happen and we are going to manage it in the best possible way," he told the press.

When asked about how his family is, he added: "We will manage [the situation] with the utmost calm and together, as always."

Sources told HOLA! on Wednesday that the photographs of Infanta Cristina's husband had not caught her by surprise and that "she already knew".

Iñaki and Infanta Cristina pictured in 2019

Meanwhile, the couple's second son, Pablo Urdangarin, 21, told the press: "We are all going to love each other the same."

Iñaki and Infanta Cristina, 56, were last pictured publicly together last month in photos published by HOLA! as they enjoyed a family holiday in Baqueira Beret.

The couple, who married in 1997, share four children, Juan, Pablo, Miguel and daughter Irene. Infanta Cristina is the youngest child of former King Juan Carlos I and Queen Sofia, and remains sixth in line to the throne behind her older sister, Infanta Elena, Duchess of Lugo, and her two children.

