Princess Charlene reacts to touching birthday tribute The royal shared her first Instagram post of 2022

Princess Charlene posted on social media for the first time this year as she reshared a special video made to commemorate her 44th birthday on Tuesday.

The royal's initiative, the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation South Africa, honoured her with a video that features childhood photographs and highlights from her life, including her Olympic swimming career and her marriage to Prince Albert.

The foundation's message read: "Happy birthday, Princess Charlene!

"We honour you for how much you always give of yourself to change people's lives around the world, your passion and dedication to saving and changing lives is truly an inspiration.

"We trust this video of your journey thus far reminds you just how loved and appreciated you are."

Charlene's foundation shared a touching video

The Prince's Palace of Monaco also shared the same video on its official Facebook page.

In November, it was confirmed that Princess Charlene had entered a treatment facility outside of Monaco.

Last month, Prince Albert gave an update on his wife ahead of Christmas, revealing that while Charlene is "recuperating in a satisfactory and reassuring manner", she would remain at the treatment facility for the time being.

The full statement read: "The Princely Palace would like to share the following information regarding H.S.H. Princess Charlene's health: H.S.H. Princess Charlene is recuperating in a satisfactory and reassuring manner, although it may take a few more months before her health has reached a full recovery.

"H.S.H. Princess Charlene will be visited by H.S.H. Prince Albert II and Their Children during the Christmas holidays.

"Once her health is strong enough, the Princess looks forward to spending time with the Monegasques."

The Monaco royals pictured in 2020

Charlene's last Instagram post was on 26 December, when she paid tribute to the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

The royal mum-of-two also shared her family's gorgeous Christmas card photo, which showed an illustration of Charlene, wearing a gold dress, posing next to her husband Albert.

Their twins are positioned in front of them, with Princess Gabriella, who is holding a golden bauble in one hand, looking adorable in a white dress and gold shoes, and Prince Jacques matching with his father in a blue suit.

Charlene returned to Monaco in November after being grounded in South Africa for six months with an ear-nose-throat (ENT) infection.

