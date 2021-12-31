Princess Charlene shares New Year's message with fans following tricky year The royal has battled an ENT infection for most of 2021

It's been a difficult 2021 for Princess Charlene who's had to spend most of it away from her family as she battled an ENT infection, leaving her stranded in South Africa until November.

DISCOVER: Inside Princess Charlene's flamboyant palace with Prince Albert and twins

However, the royal still shared a New Year's message with her fans as she took to her Instagram Stories. She wrote a simple message that only read: "Happy new year," alongside a heart sticker that had been wrapped up like a present. Charlene also linked to a video highlighting the successes of her Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation throughout the year, that she had originally shared on Christmas Day.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Relive Princess Charlene's style evolution

At the time, she captioned the video, that featured various children partaking in recreational activities, with: "The feeling of giving, helping and saving lives is what makes my foundation so special.

READ: Princess Charlene mourns death of 'dear friend' Desmond Tutu

MORE: Princess Charlene features in royal family Christmas card whilst she remains in treatment centre

"Thank you to everyone around the world for your continued donations that allow us to grow from strength to strength.

"I hope this Christmas brings happiness in every aspect, as well as love throughout the season. May God bless each one of you endlessly. With all my love, Merci."

The royal shared a message on her Instagram Stories

The royal mum-of-two was unable to spend Christmas with her family as she continued her recovery in a treatment centre.

MORE: Princess Charlene misses Christmas tradition with Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella

SEE: 20 pictures of royals before their marriages

In a statement, released last week, Charlene's husband, Prince Albert, revealed that while she was "recuperating in a satisfactory and reassuring manner", she will remain at the treatment facility she is at during the upcoming holidays.

The royal was unable to spend time with her children during Christmas

"The Princely Palace would like to share the following information regarding H.S.H. Princess Charlene's health: H.S.H. Princess Charlene is recuperating in a satisfactory and reassuring manner, although it may take a few more months before her health has reached a full recovery.

LOOK: Princess Charlene shares rare photos of twins for this special reason amid her recovery

READ: Princess Charlene misses out on festive family outing with Prince Albert and their children

"H.S.H. Princess Charlene will be visited by H.S.H. Prince Albert II and Their Children during the Christmas holidays," it added.

"Once her health is strong enough, the Princess looks forward to spending time with the Monegasques."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.