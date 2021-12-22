Princess Charlene features in royal family Christmas card whilst she remains in treatment centre The royal was admitted to a treatment facility last month

Princess Charlene has shared a gorgeous family Christmas card with her followers and despite her absence from home whilst receiving treatment in a facility centre, it features her alongside her family.

In the gorgeous card, which is actually a drawing, the 43-year-old can be seen in a stunning gold dress posing next to her husband, Prince Albert, who looks smart in a navy suit. Their twins are positioned in front of them, with Princess Gabriella, who is holding a golden bauble in one hand, looking adorable in a white dress and gold shoes, and Prince Jacques matching with his father in a blue suit.

Next to the family, a stunning spruce can be seen decorated in red and gold baubles. Three presents, one wrapped in white paper and another in yellow, can be seen underneath the tree whilst a third one decorated in gold paper can be seen at Charlene's feet.

"Wishing everyone a beautiful and safe festive season all my love," Princess Charlene captioned the photo. The official social media pages for the Monaco royal family have yet to post it.

The royals looked stunning in the Christmas card posted by Charlene

Fans went wild for the post, which comes 12 days after Charlene shared a message to mark the birthday of her twins.

"We all hope to see you soon again. Merry Christmas Princess Charlene," one commented, whilst a second added: "Merry Christmas and get well soon. God bless you and your family."

A third remarked: "Merry Christmas, I wish you a Speed recovery."

Charlene's last post was on her twins' birthday earlier this month

Last month, Prince Albert confirmed that his wife was receiving treatment in a facility "outside of Monaco".

Speaking to People magazine about the decision, he added: "I sat her down with her brothers and a sister-in-law. She had already made her decision, and we only wanted her to confirm it in front of us.

"She wanted this. She already knew the best thing to do was to go and have a rest and have a real medically framed treatment. And not in Monaco. For privacy reasons, it would have to be someplace outside of Monaco."