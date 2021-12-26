Princess Charlene mourns death of 'dear friend' Desmond Tutu

Princess Charlene of Monaco took to Instagram to say goodbye to a "dear friend" just one day after Christmas.

The royal who has been in treatment at an undisclosed location used social media to mourn the loss of Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

Alongside a photo with him, she wrote: "My dear friend, you will be missed.I know that you are at our fathers side. I will always have fond memories of us. And your laughter will remain in my heart forever. Rest In Peace."

Her message comes after Prince Albert gave an update on his wife ahead of the holidays.

In a statement, released on Thursday morning, the Monegasque royal revealed that while his wife is "recuperating in a satisfactory and reassuring manner", she will remain at the treatment facility she is at during the upcoming holidays.

"The Princely Palace would like to share the following information regarding H.S.H. Princess Charlene's health: H.S.H. Princess Charlene is recuperating in a satisfactory and reassuring manner, although it may take a few more months before her health has reached a full recovery.

Princess Charlene said goodbye to her dear friend

"H.S.H. Princess Charlene will be visited by H.S.H. Prince Albert II and Their Children during the Christmas holidays," it added.

"Once her health is strong enough, the Princess looks forward to spending time with the Monegasques."

The statement ended with the couple, who this year celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary, asking for privacy.

"During this period of convalescence, the Princely Couple kindly request that their privacy and family environment remain well respected," it read.

