Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla share health plea with royal fans

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall have issued an urgent plea to unvaccinated Brits, urging them to get their Covid-19 vaccine and take up the offer of the booster jab.

The Prince of Wales and his wife Duchess Camilla confirmed they are both double jabbed and have now received their booster in the special message, issued on the one-year anniversary of the first Covid jab being delivered. In a statement released by Clarence House, the royals said: "To all those who have not yet had the vaccine – or are hesitating before getting a booster – we can only urge you to look at the evidence in our intensive care wards and listen to those who work there.

"We urge everyone to get vaccinated and to take up the booster, as we have done ourselves."

The pair stressed that people who are unvaccinated are ten times more likely to be hospitalised or die than those who have had two vaccine doses.

Charles and Camilla added: "It is the most enormous tribute to the remarkable ingenuity and determination of everyone involved that, one year after the first Covid-19 vaccination, more than a hundred million doses have now been delivered.

"We can only offer our most heartfelt thanks and congratulations to all the scientists, volunteers and workers across the NHS who have helped bring about this extraordinary achievement."

Charles, 73, who caught Covid in 2020 before the vaccine programme was rolled out, and Camilla, 74, confirmed they had had their first vaccinations back in February.

In the UK, over 51 million first doses of vaccine have now been given, as well as 46 million second doses and 20 million extra doses. One in ten eligible people in the UK remain unvaccinated, however.

