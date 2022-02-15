Why Prince Harry's wedding ring bucks royal tradition The Sussexes have been married four years this May

The Duke of Sussex was among the VIP guests at the Super Bowl on Sunday, and mingled with stars including singer Mickey Guyton and comedian Cedric The Entertainer.

In snaps shared on Instagram, Prince Harry, 37, could be seen greeting Cedric, with his distinctive wedding ring on display. But did you know that the royal decided against following tradition when it came to his jewellery?

Harry opted for a modern, platinum wedding ring for his marriage to Meghan Markle in May 2018, rather than the classic Welsh gold usually favoured by his family.

Prince Harry enjoyed the Super Bowl (Credit: Instagram / @cedtheentertainer)

The couple chose court jewellers Cleave and Company to create their wedding jewellery, which the palace revealed in a statement just before the royal wedding.

"Ms. Markle's ring has been fashioned from a piece of Welsh Gold, gifted by Her Majesty The Queen. Prince Harry's ring will be a Platinum Band with a textured finish. Both rings were crafted in the Cleave workshop," the notice read.

Prince Charles wears his wedding band on his pinky finger

Harry's father, the Prince of Wales uniquely chooses to wear his gold wedding band on his pinky finger, alongside his treasured signet ring.

And in contrast, the Duke of Cambridge doesn't wear a wedding ring, like his late great-grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh. The decision was said to be down to a personal preference.

Prince Harry was joined by his cousin, Princess Eugenie, at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Eugenie's husband, Jack Brooksbank, and their one-year-old son, August, have reportedly joined her in the US, but they and Harry's wife Meghan were not present at the Super Bowl.

