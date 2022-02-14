Prince Harry's new picture with Mickey Guyton leaves fans jealous The country star performed the National Anthem

Fans were left seeing stars after country singer Mickey Guyton's latest post from the Super Bowl, where she shared a snapshot of herself with Prince Harry.

The music sensation, who brought the house down with her rendition of the Star Spangled Banner for the game, took to social media with the picture, which saw Harry in a black mask standing with his arm around her.

Mickey wore a red star-studded tracksuit, which she said featured heavily in their meeting as she captioned her photo: "I met Prince Harry. He was just lovely. I even curtsied in my track suit."

Fans in the comments were immediately jealous, with quite a few noticing the delicacies laid out in the spacious VIP area behind the two, including plates of appetizers and donuts.

"Omgggg. [flame emoji] Honestly more interested in the VIP buffet situation in the back, though," one wrote, with a few more salivating over the spread as well.

Many others were jealous of the singer having gotten to meet Harry, with one saying: "Okay THIS is a flex," and another simply writing: "So jealous!!!!"

Harry posed for a picture with Mickey Guyton

There were several who praised Mickey for her performance and also were left in stitches by her curtsy incident, as Deborah Roberts commented: "Of course. You're a southern girl," and one fan added: "Stoppppppppppp. That's awesome. But honestly, he's lucky he met YOU."

Harry attended the Super Bowl on Sunday with family – and it wasn't his wife, Meghan Markle who accompanied him, but his royal cousin Princess Eugenie – with whom he has a close relationship.

Both Harry and Eugenie sat next to each other at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium for Sunday night's star-studded game, choosing to watch the game inside a private box.

Their presence went unnoticed by photographers, but the NFL UK Twitter account shared a picture of the pair and wrote: "Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie in the house at #SBLVI."

Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie in the house at #SBLVI pic.twitter.com/uKyIdqIFmE — NFL UK (@NFLUK) February 14, 2022

Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie at the Super Bowl

Of course, they weren't the only celebrities who watched the Los Angeles Rams win the Super Bowl. Also in attendance were Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, Kate Hudson, Rebel Wilson, Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi, and Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin.

