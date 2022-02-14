Princess Eugenie shares beautiful Valentine's Day snapshot with husband Jack Brooksbank

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Princess Eugenie took to social media to share a rare candid snapshot of herself with husband Jack Brooksbank to mark a special day.

She took to Instagram to share a picture of the two in a cherry blossom garden, surrounded by beautiful flowers and partially hidden by them as well.

WATCH: Princess Eugenie becomes teary as she recalls introducing baby August to Prince Philip

Eugenie wore a printed t-shirt with a hoodie wrapped around her waist, a pair of wide-legged jeans and Converse trainers, while Jack wore a black sweater and jeans.

While their faces were obstructed by the flowers, the two looked to be in a state of absolute bliss as she simply wrote with her post: "Happy Valentine's Day."

Fans immediately took to the comments to wish the happy couple the same, with one even writing: "Congratulations Happy Valentine's Day with your beautiful family."

Another said: "Happy Valentines! I hope it is lovely," with a few also telling her to enjoy her trip to California, where she is spending time with her cousin Prince Harry and his family.

Eugenie and Jack strolled through a cherry blossom garden in the Valentine's post

Harry attended the Super Bowl on Sunday with his royal cousin Eugenie – with whom he has a close relationship.

Both Harry and Eugenie sat next to each other at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium for Sunday night's star-studded game, choosing to watch the game inside a private box.

Their presence went unnoticed by photographers, but the NFL UK Twitter account shared a picture of the pair and wrote: "Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie in the house at #SBLVI."

Of course, they weren't the only celebrities who watched the Los Angeles Rams win the Super Bowl. Also in attendance were Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, Kate Hudson, Rebel Wilson, Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi, and Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin.

Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie in the house at #SBLVI pic.twitter.com/uKyIdqIFmE — NFL UK (@NFLUK) February 14, 2022

Princess Eugenie and Prince Harry at the Super Bowl

While Meghan wasn't at the game, she would have no doubt been at home with their two children, Archie, three, and Lilibet Diana, who will turn 1 in June.

