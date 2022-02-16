The Queen makes first in-person appearance the day after Prince Andrew settles US lawsuit The monarch, 95, has also faced a recent COVID-19 scare

The Queen has carried out her first in-person audience since her second son, the Duke of York, settled his sexual assault lawsuit.

The monarch, 95, who already had the official engagement set in her diary, met the incoming Defence Services Secretary Major General Eldon Millar, and his predecessor Rear Admiral James Macleod at Windsor Castle on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the Queen was also pictured as she held virtual audiences from her Berkshire abode.

It comes after Her Majesty was monitored for COVID-19 symptoms after the Prince of Wales, 73, tested positive for the virus for a second time.

It emerged last week that Charles had recently met with his mother, but a palace source said at the time that the Queen was not displaying any symptoms.

The source said the situation would continue to be monitored, but a running commentary would not be provided on the monarch's health.

The Queen's daughter-in-law, the Duchess of Cornwall, 74, is also self-isolating after testing positive for COVID-19, Clarence House confirmed on Monday.

Prince Andrew will no longer face a jury trial

On Tuesday, Prince Andrew, 61, agreed an undisclosed out-of-court settlement with Virginia Giuffre, after she sued him claiming she was trafficked by paedophile Jeffrey Epstein to have sex with the royal when she was 17 and a minor under US law.

The Duke was stripped of his military affiliations and royal patronages last month, and will no longer use the style 'His Royal Highness' in any official capacity.

