Duchess of Cornwall tests positive for COVID-19 days after Prince Charles

The Duchess of Cornwall, 74, has tested positive for COVID-19, Clarence House has confirmed.

The royal household has said that Camilla is self-isolating and is continuing to follow government guidelines.

The Duchess carried out engagements in west London last Thursday visiting Paddington Haven and officially opening UKHarvest's Nourish Hub. She had returned a negative test result beforehand.

It comes days after her husband, the Prince of Wales, was confirmed to have contracted the virus for a second time.

Prince Charles, 73, was forced to reschedule engagements in Winchester on Thursday.

Last week, it was revealed that the Queen, 95, is being monitored for COVID-19 symptoms after recently meeting with her eldest son. A palace source said on Thursday that the situation will continue to be monitored, but a running commentary would not be provided on Her Majesty's health.

Charles and Camilla also both attended a reception at the British Museum last Wednesday evening to celebrate the work of the British Asian Trust (BAT), which he founded in 2007 to work to reduce poverty in south Asia.

The Duchess of Cornwall at UKHarvest's Nourish Hub last Thursday

In December, the couple confirmed that they had had their booster injections as they urged members of the public to do the same.

"We can only urge you to look at the evidence in our intensive care wards," Charles and Camilla said in a statement.

"People who are unvaccinated are at least 10 times more likely to be hospitalised or die than those who have had two vaccine doses."

Charles also caught COVID-19 in March 2020 during the outbreak of the pandemic, before vaccines had been developed.

