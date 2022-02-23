Prince Harry files High Court libel action against the publisher of the Daily Mail A spokesperson for the Duke confirmed the news

Prince Harry has filed a High Court libel action against the publisher of the Daily Mail. A spokesperson for the Duke confirmed the news in a statement which read: "I can confirm the duke has filed a complaint against Associated Newspapers Limited."

It remains unclear which of the publishers’ titles the claim relates to, and there is no indication which article is complained of. ANL publishes the Daily Mail, The Mail On Sunday and MailOnline, plus others.

Harry, 37, is also currently bringing privacy claims against News Group Newspapers, which publishes The Sun, and Mirror Group Newspapers, now called Reach plc, which publishes The Mirror, over alleged phone hacking and unlawful information gathering.

The new claim comes after his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, was awarded £1 nominal damages in 2021, along with an undisclosed sum which she donated to charity, after winning her case against ANL.

She sued the publisher over a privacy claim alleging articles had reproduced parts of a “personal and private” handwritten letter to her estranged father, Thomas Markle.

ANL was also ordered to issue a front-page apology and pay the duchess’s legal costs.

Harry last visited the UK in July 2021 for the Princess Diana statue unveiling

Harry is also involved in litigation against the Home Office over his security arrangements when he is in the UK.

He wants to bring his children, Archie, two, and eight-month-old Lilibet, to visit from the US, but he and his family are "unable to return" because it is too dangerous.

The family personally funds a private protection team in the US.

But he and Meghan lost their taxpayer-funded police protection in the UK in the aftermath of stepping back as senior royals in March 2020. Harry, who did not attend the first hearing in person, is arguing that his private protection team in the US does not have adequate jurisdiction abroad or access to UK intelligence information which is needed to keep his family safe.

Prince Harry and Meghan with their two children

A legal representative for Harry previously said the Duke wants to fund the security himself, rather than ask taxpayers to foot the bill.

However Robert Palmer QC, for the Home Office, told the court that Harry's offer of private funding was "irrelevant".

The Home Office's written arguments also claim that Harry's offer of funding was "notably not advanced to Ravec" at the time of the Duke's visit in June 2021, or in any pre-action discussions.

Mr Palmer later said in the written submissions that the Duke had "failed to afford the necessary measure of respect" to the Home Secretary and Ravec as "the expert, and democratically accountable, decision-maker on matters of protective security and associated risk assessment". He added that the Ho