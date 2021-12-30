Meghan Markle will create 'a few shock waves' and 'do what no one expects' in 2022 The Duchess of Sussex may feel the need to "speak her truth" around the Queen's Jubilee celebrations

Since leaving the royal family in 2020, the Duchess of Sussex has found the confidence to speak her truth and hasn't been afraid to publicly share her opinions.

While she may not mean to court controversy, royal astrologer and Princess Diana's confidante Debbie Frank has said that Meghan will continue to "create a few shock waves" in the year to come.

Looking ahead to what the stars have in store for the Leo Duchess in 2022, Debbie told HELLO!: "Meghan is taking stock in January when a long drawn-out battle reaches a tipping point.

"During March she's looking for new ventures that will add a different dimension to her role in life and once again she's capable of pulling things out of the hat that create a few shock waves. Meghan will resist anything that pigeon-holes her during this time and will take the lead to steer outside of her comfort zone.

"Her Sun in shiny Leo in the area of the chart that attracts an enormous amount of attention means she was always born to radiate a strong presence. She is not a background person!"

Debbie added: "Meghan may not consciously court controversy but the rebellious planet Uranus angling her Sun, is priming her to do what no one expects."

There may be tricky times too when the Queen and the royal family mark Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June. Debbie said: "Over the Platinum Jubilee period, Meghan's need to find her voice and speak her truth may jangle other royals. But during the autumn the cosmos settles into a calmer picture for her."

Debbie, who was Princess Diana's trusted confidante and astrologer throughout her life, also reflected on Prince Harry's trajectory. "Harry is still going through a major internal process over a number of years which involves a lot of soul-searching and letting go of his old life," she said. "It's a sensitive time for him as a Virgo with a mind that races and is prone to anxiety."

Debbie added: "The Jubilee celebrations are a time when communication with his family counts and he feels awkward and out of step.

"This is followed by an incoming cycle of upheaval when Harry wishes to carve out even more of his own space. He's in the mood to make radical decisions and liberate himself from anything he finds restrictive and he's wanting to break through rather than toe the line over the next few years. Restless and craving independence, he's full of surprises."

