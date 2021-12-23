Royal fans are all saying the same thing about the first photo of Lilibet The Sussexes shared the first photo of Lilibet on Thursday

Royal fans were delighted on Thursday when Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle shared the first photo of their daughter Lilibet, who was born back in June.

The Sussexes shared the photo as they released their Christmas card. The adorable family photo was taken by their wedding photographer Alexi Lubomirski this summer at the couple's home in Santa Barbara, California. The precious portrait sees the family posing on some steps with little Archie sitting on Harry's lap and Meghan lifting Lilibet in the air.

When the photos were released, fans were quick to take to the comments to share beautiful thoughts about the happy family.

One said: "Such a beautiful pic. I am so glad happiness shines through for them," while a second wrote: "What a gorgeous happy photo of a beautiful family," and a third posted: "How adorable is this family?"

A fourth commented: "Absolutely love this card. Prince Harry and his beautiful family," while a fifth added: "Absolutely beautiful family! The kids are so adorable! Love it."

But even though the photo was the first glimpse of Lilibet, some royal followers couldn't help but notice that Archie had a full head of ginger hair like his dad.

"Love that Archie is a ginger like his dad. Beautiful family," enthused one, while a second simply wrote: "Aww looks like the children take after dad with ginger hair."

The message on the card reads: "Happy Holidays. This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world. Archie made us a 'Mama' and a 'Papa', and Lili made us a family."

The card also highlighted the charities close to the Sussexes' heart. The message continued: "As we look forward to 2022, we have made donations on your behalf to several organizations that honor and protect families - from those being relocated from Afghanistan, to American families in need of paid parental leave: Team Rubicon, Welcome.US, Human First Coalition, Humanity Crew & Paid Leave For All, PL+US, Marshall Plan for Moms."

The couple concluded their note with: "Wishing you a happy holiday season and a prosperous New Year, from our family to yours! As ever, Harry, Meghan, Archie & Lili."

