Princess Eugenie shares first photo since trip to the US The royal mum joined her cousin Prince Harry at the Super Bowl

Princess Eugenie has shared a first behind-the-scenes photo from her forthcoming podcast.

In her monthly newsletter for her charity, The Anti-Slavery Collective, the royal, 31, can be seen in a recording booth with her co-founder, Julia de Boinville, and a guest.

Mum-of-one Eugenie announced the news that she was launching her very own podcast series with her initiative last month.

In a joint message, Eugenie and Julia said: "We were so excited to begin recording our long-awaited podcast this year, due to be released in 2022 so stay tuned!"

Eugenie and Julia in a recording booth with a guest

Credit: The Anti-Slavery Collective

A release date for the show is still to be revealed but it's likely to feature guests and charities who raise awareness about the issue of modern slavery.

Eugenie and Julia set up the Anti-Slavery Collective in 2017 after they became aware of modern slavery during a trip to Kolkata, India.

The charity aims to raise awareness around human trafficking through encouraging conversation, hosting leadership events and visiting grass roots organisations.

Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie in the house at #SBLVI pic.twitter.com/uKyIdqIFmE — NFL UK (@NFLUK) February 14, 2022

Eugenie and Harry at the Super Bowl

The new photograph has been shared by the Princess shortly after her trip to the US to visit her cousin, Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan.

Eugenie joined Harry among the A-list crowd at the Super Bowl on 13 February, and she and husband, Jack Brooksbank, were spotted enjoying a dinner with the Sussexes in Santa Barbara.

Harry and Meghan moved to the US in 2020 following their decision to step back as senior royals. Eugenie is thought to be the couple's first visitor from the royal family since their move, and she and Harry have shared a close bond since childhood.

Eugenie and Jack's son, August, who turned one on 9 February, is just four months older than the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's second child, Lilibet, who will celebrate her first birthday this June.

