The Duchess of Cornwall loves reading this book to her grandchildren

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duchess of Cornwall has revealed one of her favourite books to read to her grandchildren – and it includes a plot about stealing the crown jewels!

In a piece for The Mirror, Camilla, 74, said she loves to read David Walliams' Gangsta Granny to her five grandchildren from her two children – Tom Parker Bowles and Laura Lopes.

"This is a really wonderful book to share with your grandchildren – you can see their eyes widen as they begin to wonder if their own grandparents might have some interesting tales to tell…" the Duchess told the newspaper.

READ: The Duchess of Cornwall vows to keep this touching promise when she becomes Queen Consort

Loading the player...

WATCH: Duchess of Cornwall reveals who inspired her love of reading

The children's bestselling book tells the story of young Ben who discovers that his grandmother is an international jewel thief and has been plotting to steal the crown jewels for years.

Camilla is also a step-grandmother to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, as well as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's children, Archie and Lilibet.

The Duchess has written the article ahead of World Book Day on Thursday 3 March, as she highlighted the importance of reading: "When we read, we understand ourselves better, we understand others better and we make lifelong friends."

MORE: 10 inspiring Black History Month books that kids will love - and so will you

MORE: What the Duchess of Cornwall will really be like as Queen Consort: 2026 will be a 'defining' year

Gangsta Granny by David Walliams, £4, Amazon

She also encouraged readers to take their kids to their nearest book store, as she revealed that approximately 400,000 children in the UK don't have a book of their own.

Following the success of her lockdown reading list in 2020, Camilla launched The Duchess of Cornwall's Reading Room on Instagram in January 2021, where she shares her recommendations, topics to discuss, as well as interviews with authors.

The Duchess is also patron of a number of literacy charities, including Book Trust, the National Literacy Trust and First Story.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.