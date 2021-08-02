Duchess of Cornwall recalls the moment that frightened her the most

The Duchess of Cornwall has recalled the moment that she was most frightened as she recorded a new video for her popular online book club.

Speaking from her garden at Highgrove House in Gloucestershire, Camilla, 74, said: "The first time I think I'd ever heard of Susan Hill, I was taken to see the play 'The Woman In Black' and I have never, ever been so frightened in my life ever. In fact, I think I went with a friend, I think we almost ran out, we were so frightened.

"The moment when, you know, not to spoil it, but it's a very frightening moment."

WATCH: Duchess of Cornwall recalls the time she was most frightened

Some of 116,000 followers on the Duchess of Cornwall's Reading Room Instagram account took to the comments in agreement, with one writing: "I was exactly the same both reading the book and then seeing the stage version. I'm loving these insights."

Dame Susan Hill wrote the novel The Woman In Black in 1983, and it was turned into a West End play in 1987. It was also made into a television film in 1989 and another in 2012, which starred Harry Potter's Daniel Radcliffe.

Her 2004 crime novel, The Various Haunts of Men, has been chosen by the Duchess for season three of her book club.

Camilla explained why she loves Susan's books so much, saying: "So, I think she's so adaptable, Susan, she could write anything. She's a very clever lady and her prose is so beautiful.

"She just sort of draws you into the story and the Serrailler series, she sent to me when she wrote the first one, saying you know, you might be interested in this. Well, I rather sort of fell for the hero, Simon, he's a policeman. And it's a fictional town. It's obviously quite a big town and you watch, as the books go on, you watch his rise through the police force.

"And also, there's a family saga that goes with it, so you're following the ups and downs, and the tragedies, and the happiness of his family. But in each book, there's another quite dark, some of them are very dark tales, and I think she is, she's a past master at writing about those sort of dark things. And I always write to her every year saying, you know, do hurry up, where is the next one?"

Following the success of her lockdown reading list last summer, Camilla launched The Duchess of Cornwall's Reading Room on Instagram in January, where she shares her recommendations, topics to discuss, as well as interviews with authors.

