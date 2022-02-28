Prince Charles returns to ski resort where tragedy struck The Prince of Wales narrowly escaped an accident in 1988

The Prince of Wales returned to a well-known ski resort last week following his COVID-19 isolation.

The future King, 73, travelled to the Swiss resort of Klosters but shortened his skiing trip by several days in order to catch up on work, according to The Mail on Sunday.

While the picturesque town holds fond memories for Prince Charles, who has enjoyed holidays in Klosters with his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, tragedy also struck during his trip in 1988.

The Prince narrowly escaped an avalanche on 10 March 1988 and was airlifted off the slope, but sadly his friend and former equerry to the Queen, Major Hugh Lindsay, was killed.

Another of Charles's friends, Patricia Palmer-Tomkinson, was also injured by the sudden snow slide.

Sarah, Diana and Charles skiing in Klosters before the accident

Neither the Princess of Wales nor the Duchess of York, who were also on the skiing holiday, were on the mountain when the avalanche occurred. They were both in the royal party's chalet in Davos.

Charles and Diana accompanied Major Lindsay's coffin back to the UK, where he was met with a guard of honour from his regiment. His funeral took place on 17 March 1988 at the Royal Military Academy in Sandhurst, with the Queen, Charles, Diana, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson in attendance.

Harry, Charles and William pictured in the Swiss resort in 2005

In 2020 it also emerged that Major Lindsay's widow, Sarah Horsley, wrote to the creators of Netflix series, The Crown, asking them not to depict the accident in season four.

The Prince of Wales returned to Klosters in the early 2000s with William and Harry, where the royals posed for official photocalls.

The Swiss ski resort is also where Prince William and then-girlfriend, Kate Middleton, were pictured for the very first time in 2004.

