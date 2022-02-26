The Queen postpones a third event as she continues recovery from COVID-19 Her Majesty contracted the virus earlier this month

The Queen has postponed a reception that was scheduled to be held on Wednesday until next week, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

In a statement, they said: "The Queen has accepted the Foreign Secretary's advice that the Diplomatic Reception at Windsor on Wednesday 2nd March should be postponed." HELLO! understands that the postponement is not linked to her continuing recovery from coronavirus, but is instead linked to the conflict in Ukraine.

If the reception had gone ahead, then Her Majesty would have been meeting with hundreds of members from the Diplomatic Corps.

The 95-year-old monarch had to postpone virtual meetings that she was due to hold earlier this week, as she carries out light duties.

A spokesman said on Thursday: "The two virtual audiences that had previously been scheduled to take place today will now be rescheduled for a later date. Her Majesty is continuing with light duties. No other engagements are scheduled for this week."

Light duties are thought to include going through her red boxes and signing off official papers.

The Queen's last in-person appearance was on 16 February

Despite having to postpone the audiences, the royal was able to hold her weekly telephone audience with the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson.

It was confirmed last Sunday that Her Majesty had tested positive for COVID-19 and was isolating at Windsor Castle. It's understood that a number of cases had been diagnosed in the team at Windsor.

The reception was postponed due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine

On Saturday, Prince William and Kate Middleton issued a statement in regards to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

The message read: "In October 2020 we had the privilege to meet President Zelenskyy and the First Lady to learn of their hope and optimism for Ukraine's future. Today we stand with the President and all of Ukraine's people as they bravely fight for that future. W & C."

The sign off being W & C shows it's a personal tweet from the royal couple which is not always the case on the @KensingtonRoyal page.

