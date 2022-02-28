Meghan Markle releases passionate statement to mark Black History Month The Duchess of Sussex has contributed to an op-ed

The Duchess of Sussex has contributed to an op-ed in honour of Black History Month in the US. It comes after she and husband, Prince Harry, made their first joint public appearance of the year at the NAACP Image Awards.

Meghan, 40, spoke to Anita Hill, professor at Brandeis University, about Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's historic nomination to the Supreme Court.

WATCH: Duke and Duchess of Sussex accept prestigious NAACP award

"The civil rights history of tomorrow is being written today," the Duchess said. "Judge Jackson's nomination has opened new ground for women's representation at the highest level of a judicial system that for too long has tilted against the very community she hails from."

Meghan added: "For the millions of young women who will rightfully find inspiration from this moment, let's remind ourselves that Black achievement is something that exists not just today or yesterday, and not just in moments of celebration, but as a fabric woven into the entire chronicle of the American story."

Anita reached out to the Duchess for her article because she "couldn't help but see a measure of parallelism given her experience navigating uncharted territory as a Black woman".

Judge Jackson speaks after being nominated for the US Supreme Court

On 25 February, President Joe Biden announced that Judge Jackson was his nominee for Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States, calling her "one of the nation's brightest legal minds".

If confirmed by the US Senate, Judge Jackson will replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer, making her the first Black woman to serve in the court's 232-year history.

The Sussexes at the NAACP Image Awards

On Saturday night, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex appeared in person at the ceremony to accept the President's Award at the NAACP Image Awards, which recognises special achievement and distinguished public service.

The Sussexes' Archewell Foundation is supporting a new NAACP-Archewell Digital Civil Rights Award, which recognises leaders creating "transformational change at the intersection of social justice and technology".

Meghan and Harry were also joined on stage by the Duchess' mother, Doria Ragland.

