Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's pregnancy announcements – did you spot these standout differences? There were two big differences between the way the Duchesses' pregnancies were announced

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they were expecting their second child, Lilibet, on Valentine's Day 2021 and the couple chose a sweet way to confirm the news.

Given that Harry and Meghan had quit royal life nearly one year ago at that point and no longer needed to announce their personal and work updates via the palace, the couple were able to share a much more personal statement than other royals before them, such as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

In a break from royal tradition, Harry and Meghan's statement made reference to their elder child, their son Archie, now two, and the exciting role he is about to embark on. "We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child," the statement read.

In another break from palace protocol, the couple, who live in Santa Barbara, California, also posed for a gorgeous black-and-white photo showing Meghan with her head in Harry's lap as she cradles her baby bump. Royal pregnancy announcements are not traditionally accompanied by an image.

The shot was taken remotely by photographer and friend of the couple, Misan Harriman, and while Meghan's due date was not released, she was believed to be around five months pregnant at the time.

Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor arrived on 4 June 2021 at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, with the Sussexes sharing their happy news two days after their daughter's birth.

The couple shared this photo alongside their pregnancy announcement

When the Duchess was expecting her first child Archie, prior to quitting royal life, the news was released via the palace in a formal statement that read: "Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019. Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public."

The statement was in keeping with how royal pregnancies are usually announced, such as when Meghan's sister-in-law the Duchess of Cambridge was pregnant with her children. Unlike Meghan's latest announcement, Kate's statements did not give a nod to her elder children taking on the role of siblings, nor was an official photo released.

Kate's pregnancy announcements did not refer to her elder children, unlike Meghan's

When Kate was pregnant with Princess Charlotte, the palace statement released in 2014 noted that she and Prince William were "very pleased to announce that the Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their second child". It also noted that Kate was suffering from Hyperemesis Gravidarum, as she did with her first pregnancy, and would not be able to accompany William on a planned engagement in Oxford that day.

Meanwhile, when the Duchess was pregnant with Prince Louis, Kate also had to pull out of an engagement in London last-minute as she was once again suffering from severe morning sickness.

In a similar fashion, her pregnancy announcement from 2017 read: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child. The Queen and members of both families are delighted with the news.

"As with her previous two pregnancies, The Duchess is suffering from Hyperemesis Gravidarum. Her Royal Highness will no longer carry out her planned engagement at the Hornsey Road Children's Centre in London today. The Duchess is being cared for at Kensington Palace."

