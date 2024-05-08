Prince Harry makes speedy exit following Invictus service to reunite with Meghan Markle in Nigeria

Prince Harry made his much-anticipated return to London on Prince Harry made his much-anticipated return to London on Tuesday and on Wednesday, he attended a service at St Paul's Cathedral to mark the tenth anniversary of the Invictus Games.

However, it was a flying visit because the Prince headed off just hours after the service, ready to join his wife Meghan for their trip to Nigeria.

The couple are understood to have been invited by the Chief of Defence Staff, the highest-ranking military official in the country, who Harry met at the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf last September.

Speaking to HELLO! at the event, Harry's friend and Director at Invictus Games Foundation David Wiseman commented on the significance of the trip.

He said: "We're going over to Nigeria over the next few days and we're going over to see the progress that's being made with regards to establishing and developing sports recovery in that nation and celebrating that incredible progress that they've made."

© Samir Hussein/WireImage Prince Harry and Meghan will visit Nigeria soon

Meghan's Nigerian connection During last year's Invictus Games, Meghan spent a lot of time bonding with the Nigerian team, who even gave her a Nigerian name of her own.

The country holds a special place in Meghan's heart as the mum-of-two has Nigerian heritage, she revealed on her former podcast, Archetypes.

Talking with celebrity interviewer Ziwe, the royal said: "I just had my genealogy done a couple years ago… [and I'm] Forty-three percent Nigerian."

© Robin L Marshall/FilmMagic Meghan is keen to explore her Nigerian heritage

She went on: "I'm going to start to dig deeper into all this because anybody that I've told, especially Nigerian women, are like 'What!'"

Why Meghan didn't join Harry in the UK

On the latest episode of HELLO!'s A Right Royal Podcast, The Telegraph's Royal Editor Hannah Furness talks about why Meghan is unlikely to return to the UK anytime soon.

"There is quite a heavy narrative that Meghan and the children won't be coming back until they can resolve this security issue to their liking," she says. "But [Harry] will certainly be coming and going."

Who attended the service at St Paul's Cathedral?

Prince William and Harry's uncle and Princess Diana's brother, Charles Spencer, was in attendance, as was his sister, Lady Jane Fellowes, with whom he shared a smile upon arrival.

© Getty Earl Spencer supported his nephew

The service was led by The Very Reverend Andrew Tremlett, Dean of St Paul's and the guests of honour were representatives from across the Invictus Games participating nations, including members of the wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veteran community.

Actor Damian Lewis also attended and recited the poem 'Invictus' by William Ernest Henley.

© Getty Harry founded the Invictus Games ten years ago

What is the Invictus Games?

Prince Harry founded the Invictus Games to aid the rehabilitation of injured and sick military personnel and veterans across the globe, by giving them the challenge of competing in sporting events similar to the Paralympics.

© Getty The couple at the Invictus Games in 2022

When did Prince Harry last visit the UK?

Wednesday's event saw the Prince return to the UK for the first time since flying over to see his father King Charles following his cancer diagnosis in February.

© Getty Prince Harry and his father in 2018

Upon arrival, Harry was driven straight to Clarence House, where he stayed for 45 minutes, spending time with his father, who had delayed his journey to Sandringham to see his younger son.