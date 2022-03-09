You could get paid to travel with the royal family – details You need to be a high-flyer…

If you have the right skills, you could potentially qualify for an exciting role working with members of the royal family.

The royal household is advertising for helicopter pilots with "extensive" experience to join The Queen’s Helicopter Flight, a small team of pilots and ground support staff who fly the royals between official engagements.

Based at RAF Odiham, the role involves working for 37.5 hours per week over 5 days, and as well as planning and executing safe flights, the successful applicant will need to support the Director of Flight Operations with management tasks and administrative duties.

Given the nature of the job, previous experience of flying VVIPs is unsurprisingly listed as "highly desirable".

In a nod to the royals' busy schedules, the job ad reads: "Flexibility is essential as you will be required to undertake travel across the UK and overnight as necessary."

The Queen held an in-person engagement with Canadian PM Justin Trudeau this week

It also emphasises important interpersonal qualities, saying: "Your initiative and problem-solving skills mean that you can think ahead and act proactively."

It's set to be a very busy year for the royal family with the celebration of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Many special occasions and initiatives will take place throughout the year, including the Platinum Jubilee Celebration from 12-15 May, in which 1000 performers and 500 horses will mark significant moments in royal history through a 90-minute performance that will include actors, musicians, and global equestrian displays.

It will be a busy year for the royals as they mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

In the summer, there will be a four-day bank holiday weekend, from Thursday 2 June to Sunday 5 June.

Friday 3 June will see a Service of Thanksgiving for The Queen’s reign held at St Paul’s Cathedral and on Saturday 4 June, Buckingham Palace will play host to the BBC's Platinum Party at the Palace, a live concert featuring huge names in entertainment.

During that weekend, The Platinum Jubilee Pageant will see performers, dancers, musicians, military personnel, key workers and volunteers tell the story of The Queen’s reign through a combination of theatre, music, circus and street performance.

