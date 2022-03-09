The Queen on fitting form as she carries out another in-person engagement following COVID The monarch held an important meeting

The Queen held another in-person engagement on Wednesday following her recent recovery from COVID-19. Her Majesty met with the UK's armed forces chief, Chief of the Defence Staff Admiral Sir Tony Radakin.

The meeting was held at Windsor Castle but was not photographed. It is expected that the Queen, who is head of the armed forces, may have discussed the war in Ukraine with Admiral Sir Tony.

DONATE NOW: What can you do to help Ukraine?

The 95-year-old monarch has showed her support for the people of Ukraine by donating to the Disasters Emergency Committee appeal to help Ukrainian refugees.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Queen welcomes Canadian PM at first in-person audience since catching COVID

During her meeting with Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau on Monday, a large bouquet of blue and yellow flowers was widely interpreted as an homage to the Ukrainian flag.

READ: The Queen's subtle tribute to Prince Philip in her Windsor Castle living room

MORE: The Queen's 775-room home Buckingham Palace she won't return to

The Queen's meeting with Justin Trudeau marked her return to in-person engagements following her COVID diagnosis. She tested positive for coronavirus on 20 February and a statement from Buckingham Palace revealed she was experiencing "mild cold-like symptoms".

The monarch met with Canadian PM Justin Trudeau earlier this week

HRH cancelled some events in order to rest before returning to work by holding some virtual audiences, including speaking with the High Commissioner of Trinidad and Tobago, Vishnu Dhanpaul, via video link from Windsor Castle.

The monarch has a string of high-profile in-person events coming up which she is due to attend, including the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on 14 March and then the Duke of Edinburgh’s memorial service, also at the Abbey, on 29 March.

The Queen has carried out virtual engagements during the pandemic

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge paid tribute to the hard-working Queen on Tuesday – for a very special reason.

In honour of International Women's Day, the royal couple shared a kind message on social media.

A post on the Cambridges' social media accounts showed a series of pictures of the monarch through the ages and heralded her for "inspiring a nation" and dedicating her life to service.

If you want to help the people of Ukraine amid the escalating Russian conflict, these are the charities in urgent need of donations: British Red Cross, International Medical Corps, UNICEF and CARE.